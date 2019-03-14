KGS Pupils to protest against climate change

March 14, 2019 at 10:00 am

The students of Kirkwall Grammar School (KGS) will take a stand against climate change during a whole school protest tomorrow, Friday March 15.

Following on from a spate of school protests across the UK and further afield, the KGS will see a range of activities take place to bring attention to the issue of climate change.

Friday will be a dress down day with pupils and teachers encouraged to wear green and donate a pound towards Friends of the Earth Scotland — a charity that focuses on environmental campaigning. From 11.30am to 12.20pm, if weather allows, students will walk out of the school and onto the athletics field in front, where sixth year pupil and organiser Rachel Evans will be reading a statement from young people across the globe. They will then stand in formation to create a message on the field.

“I was reading stories online of young people around the world striking for climate justice and I was just inspired,” says organiser Rachel Evans.

“Climate change and the environment have always been very important issues to me, so I wanted to do something about it.

“When I heard that at a recent climate debate in parliament only 10 out of 650 MPs attended, I was so frustrated. It is their generation that created the climate crisis, so they should be doing something about it.

“I organised this protest because we, the young people, should have a say in what our life will be like when we are running our country. There is only so much we can do locally, but any real change must come from the government. If the government isn’t going to act on this crucial issue, then I will until they start listening and start doing something about it.”

Share this:

Tweet

