KGS fire and gas callout was ‘false alarm’

July 17, 2020 at 1:24 pm

Firefighters were called out to Kirkwall Grammar School, last night, Thursday, for what turned out to be a false alarm.

According to the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS), a single fire engine was sent to the school, after a fire alarm began sounding from the building, shortly before 7pm.

At the same time, a call was picked up in relation to a “smell of gas” close to KGS.

The crew found no sign of fire or damage, and no further investigation is currently being made by SFRS into the gas-like smell.

