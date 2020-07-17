  • Kirkwall
KGS fire and gas callout was ‘false alarm’

Firefighters were called out to Kirkwall Grammar School, last night, Thursday, for what turned out to be a false alarm.

According to the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS), a single fire engine was sent to the school, after a fire alarm began sounding from the building, shortly before 7pm.

At the same time, a call was picked up in relation to a “smell of gas” close to KGS.

The crew found no sign of fire or damage, and no further investigation is currently being made by SFRS into the gas-like smell.

