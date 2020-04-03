virus

Keyworker childcare set to continue over Easter

April 3, 2020 at 3:32 pm

Learning and childcare hubs for the children of key workers will remain open over the Easter holidays, the Scottish Government has announced, today, Friday.

The Government believes the move will help support key workers in the NHS and other

key sectors on the frontline of the response to coronavirus (COVID-19).

All of Scotland’s local authorities will keep learning and childcare hubs open in their areas to support children and young people. The number of hubs that are open, and the types of support they provide, will vary between each council area in response to local demand.

Education secretary John Swinney said: “I am very grateful to colleagues in education and childcare who are working so hard to deliver this service.

“Clearly these are unprecedented times and this will be a very different Easter holiday period for teachers and pupils across the country. I would like to thank all of those who have volunteered to provide support over this time.

“Our key workers are on the frontline of the response to coronavirus and it’s only right that we do everything we possibly can to support them.

“By keeping learning and childcare hubs open in our local authorities, we can make sure children are safe and well looked-after while their parents are doing critical jobs helping our communities.”

