‘Key questions’ asked as campaigners ramp up fight to free Michael Ross

June 24, 2023 at 1:30 pm

Police corruption and media manipulation are among the fresh allegations made by campaigners seeking to free the man convicted of a 1994 Kirkwall murder, as they await the result of an official complaint to Police Scotland.

A series of “key questions” released this week by Justice For Michael Ross also allege that a “plausible lead” was ignored by police investigating the fatal shooting of Shamsuddin Mahmood.

These allegations are largely based on police records the group says it has gathered from the investigation.

Police Scotland confirmed on Tuesday that the complaint against the now-defunct Northern Constabulary is still being assessed, and declined to comment on the “key questions.”

