Key messages from OLECG group

March 24, 2020 at 2:25 pm

Orkney Local Emergency Co-ordination Group (OLECG) met virtually today, Tuesday, in response to the latest developments in the coronavirus pandemic – with representatives involved from all key agencies across the county.

Police Scotland area commander, chief inspector Matt Webb, who chaired the meeting, said: “OLECG has been meeting over the last few weeks as the COVID-19 situation has been developing and, following the announcements yesterday evening, met virtually this morning to check the state of readiness across all key agencies.

“Obviously this is a very serious situation and we are working through extreme, unchartered, territory.”

Key messages from the meeting include:

Reassuring people in Orkney that there are no anticipated food shortages, we have a strong supply chain and goods are continuing to come into Orkney via the usual routes. There is no need at all for anyone to stockpile food.

It is crucial now that we work as a community to help each other, and to reduce the risk of our NHS getting overwhelmed, so all residents must follow the strict guidance from the UK and Scottish Government. By following this guidance we are protecting each other.

Ports in Orkney remain operational for what will be a reduced internal ferry service, to ensure that the isles remain supported – and for the external service, which is operating normally but with significant restrictions to who should be travelling. The cruise industry has acted swiftly and responsibly to cease operations worldwide and no cruise ships will be visiting Orkney for the foreseeable future.

