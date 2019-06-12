Key information ahead of Balfour move
From tomorrow (Friday), NHS Orkney’s clinical services will become operational on the new Balfour site.
NHS Orkney have advised the public of key information as they move healthcare facilities this weekend.
- Any presentations to the Emergency Department from 8am on Friday, June 14 should report to the Emergency Department entrance at the new facility.
- During out-of-hours dental and GP service will be accessed through NHS24 as normal and patients will need to access the service through the Emergency Department entrance at the side of the new facility.
- The Balfour maternity unit will move across that same morning — for entry into the maternity unit (when not in labour) please come through the Balfour main entrance and use the lift which directs you to the maternity unit.
- For entry (while in labour) — please phone the unit before coming in and use the Emergency Department entrance and report to the receptionist. A member of staff will then take you to the unit. All maternity clinics and scans will be located in the maternity unit from Friday, June 14 onwards.
- Heilendi and Skerryvore GP practices will be closed on Friday, June 14 and Monday, June 17 to enable the services to move into the new facility (if you require a GP during this time please contact NHS 24 on 111) and will re-open in The Balfour on Tuesday, June 18. The GP practices are accessed through the main entrance and then the purple door way marked General Practice.
- NHS Orkney dental health services will be operational in the new building from Wednesday, June 19, please enter through the main entrance and head straight to the purple dental department entrance. This change will affect those previously seen at the King Street dental practice and the Balfour oral surgery unit. The out-of-hours dental service will be accessed through NHS24 as normal.
- All other NHS Orkney clinical services will be operational from Tuesday, June 18, please report to reception in the main entrance in the first instance.
- Members of the public, patients and staff are asked to ensure parking at the ‘old’ Balfour from 6pm on Thursday, June 13 is in the Health Centre car park only.
- Members of the public are also asked to note that the new reception desk at The Balfour has a new telephone number 888100; alternatively call the normal 888000 out of hours or in an emergency.