Key deadlines reminder for North Isles by-election

September 14, 2020 at 3:57 pm

Voters in the North Isles are being reminded that there are two key deadlines this week ahead of the upcoming by-election.

To vote in the by-election, North Isles residents need to ensure they are on the Electoral Register – and to do this by midnight tomorrow, Tuesday, at the very latest.

If you are unsure about whether you are registered to vote at your current address, contact the Electoral Registration Office for help by email to ero@orkney.gov.uk or by phoning 01856 876222.

If you have recently moved address and have not registered yet, you can do this online at https://www.gov.uk/register-to-vote

Although the usual polling station will be available at the St Magnus Centre in Kirkwall on Thursday, October 1, Orkney Islands Council is encouraging North Isles voters to vote by post if at all possible.

Residents who are not already registered for a postal vote or wish to nominate someone to vote by post on their behalf – a postal proxy vote – are advised to contact the local Electoral Registration Office by email to ero@orkney.gov.uk or by phoning 01856 876222.

Alternatively, application forms can be downloaded here: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/apply-for-a-postal-vote

The deadline for applications to receive a postal vote – or for a postal proxy vote – is 5pm on Wednesday, September 16.

For those who wish to nominate someone to vote in person on their behalf at the polling station – a proxy vote – the deadline is 5pm on Wednesday, September 23.

The by-election on Thursday, October 1, is being held to elect a councillor to represent the North Isles ward on Orkney Islands Council.

