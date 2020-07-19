Kerbside recycling update

July 19, 2020 at 3:00 pm

Orkney Islands Council will be collecting glass bottles and jars during next week’s kerbside collections starting on Monday, July 20.

Householders are asked to put out their green bins or boxes on their usual collection day.

Physical distancing restrictions and other requirements from the Scottish Government are continuing to have an impact on the way the council provides services.

As a result, recycling is continuing to be collected over a four-week cycle — with one type or material collected each week.

The council would like to thank folk for their support and patience, and say they continue to review the situation and explore options.

This cycle will be:

Glass — week commencing July 20.

Plastic bottles — week commencing July 27.

Tins, cans and metals — week commencing August 3.

Paper and thin card — week commencing August 10.

