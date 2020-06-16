Kerbside recycling update from OIC

June 16, 2020 at 10:44 am



Kerbside recycling collections are to continue with the current four-week cycle of single material types for households on the Orkney Mainland, Burray and South Ronaldsay.

Councillor Andrew Drever, vice-chair of Orkney Islands Council’s development and infrastructure committee, said: “The system has worked well over the last three weeks. It has allowed the waste crews to collect recyclables that have been stored in folks’ houses, whilst ensuring that our crews are able to work within the requirements of physical distancing. To ensure we have cleared the backlog, we intend to continue with the four-week cycle again.”

Green recycling bins and boxes should be put out on your usual bin day – but remember to do this weekly. You should remove the caddies inside – and the items for collection should be included in your single green bin or box as we will be unable to pick up more than one at a time.

Grey bin (and red bag) collections for household waste will continue on a fortnightly basis – again on your usual collection day.

This means that the council will collect:

• Glass – week commencing June 22.

• Plastic – bottles week commencing June 29.

• Metals and tins – week commencing July 6.

• Paper/card – week commencing July 13.

Councillor Drever added: “We want to thank households for their cooperation and patience whilst we continue to clear the backlog of recyclables that folk have been storing during the pandemic.”

Just a reminder that paper and card is being collected this week (commencing June 15). This should be contained in a single green bin or box. Corrugated cardboard should not be included – either in the bin or left alongside.

It is hoped that corrugated cardboard can be accepted from next week at the recycling centres at Hatston and Garson, along with garden waste. More information about this will be provided soon.

