Kenny set to retire after 30 years of creating Christmas light wonderland

December 6, 2022 at 2:34 pm

After 30 years of transforming his home and garden into a sparkling winter wonderland, Kenny Firth, from Orphir, is set to call it a day.

Kenny, 86, has become well-known for his amazing display of Christmas lights, but after three decades of creating a festive feast for the eyes, has decided that this will be his last year.

His displays have long attracted huge interest and admiring glances from visitors and passers by, after initially drawing inspiration from displays in Canada.

Kenny will be turning his display of lights on for the final time on Wednesday, around 6pm, marking the beginning of the end of a 30-year love affair.

