Ken outlines hopes for new prostate charity

March 10, 2023 at 10:19 am

Inspired by his own traumatic cancer experience and an outpouring of support from the community, Ken Amer is spearheading the formation of a new charity aiming to raise awareness of prostate problems.

And, despite its early days, Orkney Prostate Awareness has already received its first donations, including £300 from The Orcadian’s own Mark Harcus, who brought the story of Ken’s terminal cancer diagnosis to light.

Speaking this week, Ken, who runs Kirkwall business Orkney Photographic, explained that he became inspired to form a charity after receiving £50 worth of donations for prostate cancer from generous customers.

The 67-year-old learned last summer that his enlarged prostate had become cancerous, spreading to his bones and therefore becoming incurable.

“It’s no use standing back, someone’s got to help and assist men and their families if there are issues, so that’s where Orkney Prostate Awareness will hopefully fit in,” said Ken this week.

Read more from Ken on his hopes for the new charity in The Orcadian this week.

