‘Keila’ follows ‘Aalskere’ to change hands

October 31, 2022 at 5:05 pm

A second Orkney whitefish trawler is set to change hands, it has been confirmed.

Single-rig trawler, the Keila K121, owned by Tommy Tulloch, is to be sold and handed over to new owners early next year.

The sale follows fast on the news that the Aalskere K373, owned by Iain Harcus, is set to be sold to new owners in the Faroe Islands.

Read more from each skipper on the reasons behind the sales in The Orcadian this week.

