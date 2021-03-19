Keepie uppie in Kirkwall — BID members take on Red Nose Day challenge

March 19, 2021 at 12:49 pm

Members of Kirkwall BID have mustered all their sporting skill and technique this Friday, as they take part in a Red Nose Day Keepie Uppie Challenge.

Scholes Chartered Accounants will be organising and hosting the event, with representatives from various Kirkwall businesses competing outside its Albert Street offices. Each of them has been given a ten-minute slot between 11am and 2pm, to get as many keepie uppies in a row as they can.

The event is being compèred by Orkney FC coach, Charlie Alway. To ensure safety, the footballs are being sanitised between usage and masks must be worn in the area.

All of this is in aid of Comic Relief, with Red Nose Day events set to take place in Orkney and beyond today. Businesses taking part have been asked to make a donation to the cause, and take part in the fun.

Although members of the public are able to spectate, organisers have asked that those wishing to watch the challenge do so for only a short period of time, and in a safe, socially distanced manner.

To find out more and donate, you can visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/scholesca

