Junction Road closure planned

October 10, 2022 at 4:22 pm

Orkney Islands Council (OIC) has advised that part of Junction Road will be closed this Tuesday, October 11.

The closure, in force between the Tankerness Land and Pickaquoy Road junctions, is to allow for some preparatory works to be carried out by Andrew Sinclair Ltd. ahead of a council-planned drainage infrastructure survey next month.

The road will be closed from 9am until around lunchtime.

OIC apologises for the inconvenience this may cause.

