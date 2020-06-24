virus

July reopening for public play areas

June 24, 2020 at 12:15 pm

Public play areas in Orkney are set to reopen, early next month, Orkney Islands Council has confirmed.

The move follows a recent announcement by the First Minister that outdoor playgrounds will soon be allowed to open again — as Scotland begins the move into Phase Two of recovery from lockdown.

Play areas across the county will reopen from Thursday, July 2. These include play areas within school grounds and the skate park in Kirkwall.

From that date, the play area at the Pickaquoy Centre will be open, but the rest of the complex and surrounding grounds will remain closed.

Gwenda Shearer, chairwoman of OIC’s education, leisure and housing committee, said: “I am very pleased that the gradual easing of lockdown allows us to reopen play areas throughout Orkney.

“I am sure this will be welcomed by many children, young people and their families, especially as the summer holidays are fast approaching.

“In line with Government requirements, we strongly advise that everyone follows hand hygiene and physical distancing guidance when visiting play areas. That will help ensure all of us stay safe.”

The latest advice on this can be found here: https://www.nhsinform.scot/illnesses-and-conditions/infections-and-poisoning/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-covid-19-physical-distancing

