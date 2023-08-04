  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
featured news

It’s Sanday Show Day!

Exhibits at the Sanday Industrial Show, ready for judging. (JOHN ROSS SCOTT)

Show season has officially begun this Friday morning, as farmers, equestrians, bakers, gardeners, and crafters gather in Sanday for the island’s agricultural and industrial shows.

We’ll be sharing coverage of today’s judging from the agricultural show online, as well as full coverage of both events in next week’s edition of The Orcadian.

Stay tuned on our website and social media for updates throughout show week.

On Saturday, August 5, it will be time for East Mainland Show, with shows in Shapinsay, St Margaret’s Hope, Dounby — and finally the County Show — to follow.