news

It’s ‘Hope Show Day!

August 9, 2023 at 9:45 am

The ’Hope Show will see livestock and other animals gather this Wednesday.

It’s time for Orkney’s oldest agricultural show, as farmers and equestrians gather in St Margaret’s Hope with their livestock, horses, dogs and pets.

We’ll be sharing coverage of today’s judging online, as well as full coverage in next week’s edition of The Orcadian.

Stay tuned on our website and social media for updates throughout show week.

On Thursday, it will be time for the Dounby Show, with County Show to conclude the season on Saturday.

Share this:

Tweet