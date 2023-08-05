  • Kirkwall
news

It’s East Mainland Show Day!

East Mainland Show day is under way in the parish of St Andrews.

The second event of Orkney’s agricultural show season has begun at St Andrews Showpark, this Saturday morning.

Farmers, equestrians, bakers, gardeners, and crafters have gathered at the park and the Tankerness Hall for the East Mainland’s agricultural and industrial shows.

We’ll be sharing coverage of today’s judging from the agricultural show online, as well as full coverage of both events in next week’s edition of The Orcadian.

Stay tuned on our website and social media for updates throughout show week.

The next show will be in Shapinsay on Tuesday, August 8, with shows in St Margaret’s Hope, Dounby — and finally the County Show — to follow.