It’s Dounby Show day!

August 10, 2023 at 1:03 pm

All eyes are on the West Mainland this sunny day, for the Dounby Show.

The show boasts a fine range of cattle, sheep, goats and horses which will be judged throughout the day.

If you can’t make it along, keep an eye out for today’s winners on our page.

Extensive coverage of this week’s shows will be available in a special 24-page pull-out feature, in next week’s edition of The Orcadian.

