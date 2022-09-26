featured news

‘It was about getting the message out there for men to get checked out’

September 26, 2022 at 4:13 pm

Ken Amer has been overwhelmed by the response from the Orkney community since he bravely went public with his cancer diagnosis.

In August, The Orcadian reported how the well-known photographer was dealt an earth-shattering and devastating blow when a terminal cancer diagnosis was confirmed.

In the weeks and months that have followed, he has made it his mission to put men’s health in the spotlight, urging fellow males not to dismiss the early warning signs of prostate troubles.

It is an issue which, if left untreated, can result in a life-changing diagnosis, as Ken can attest.

“The response from the article in The Orcadian about my prostate cancer diagnosis has been overwhelming and very humbling,” said Ken, who has run Orkney Photographic for the last three decades.

“However, it really wasn’t about me. It was about getting the message out there for men to get checked out and for all intents and purposes the article did just that.”

Read more from Ken in The Orcadian as he sets his sights on the next step in his treatment.

Share this:

Tweet

