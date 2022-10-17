featured news

Isles residents urged to plan for prescription delays

October 17, 2022 at 2:29 pm

As there are a number of postal strikes planned over the next eight weeks, NHS Orkney says this will affect the delivery of community pharmacy prescriptions for GP surgeries and patients on the ferry-linked isles.

The health authority are asking for the assistance of isles residents, who require repeat prescriptions, to place their prescription orders with their local surgery in a timely manner. Ideally a week earlier than currently done so that the supply of medication is not compromised.

To enable the continuation of an effective repeat prescription service to the population of the isles, NHS Orkney says it will be delivering prescriptions to the community pharmacies in Kirkwall and Stromness. This will be via air and ferry services with assistance from the local hauliers.

The process for emergency prescriptions is not changing, NHSO says.

Maureen Firth, head of primary care services said: “We’d like to ask patients on the isles for their assistance over the postal strike period by ordering their repeat prescriptions in a timely manner. We have tried to limit the disruption as much as possible under the circumstances and we would like to thank patients for their understanding and support at this time.”

Share this:

Tweet

