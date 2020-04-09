virus

Isles politicians highlight supply concerns

April 9, 2020 at 7:04 pm

Concerns about island supply chains were highlighted in a call with Scottish Ministers today, Thursday, by Northern Isles MP Alistair Carmichael, Orkney MSP Liam McArthur and Shetland MSP Beatrice Wishart.

During a call with Fergus Ewing MSP, cabinet minister for the rural economy and tourism, and Paul Wheelhouse MSP, minister for energy, connectivity and the islands, MSPs and MPs representing island communities across Scotland outlined problems encountered in getting supplies to local businesses and constituents.

Following discussions with local wholesalers, shop owners and constituents over recent days, Mr Carmichael, Mr McArthur and Ms Wishart highlighted some of the difficulties faced getting essential goods to the isles. They urged the Ministers to help apply pressure on suppliers to improve supply chains as well as do more to allow local wholesalers to access support under the various government schemes.

Mr Ewing and Mr Wheelhouse welcomed the input from local MSPs and MPs and agreed to keep them updated on their discussions with suppliers and the supermarkets.

Speaking after the meeting, Mr Carmichael said: “I am glad that we were able to talk directly to ministers about these supply concerns. Wholesalers play a vital role in keeping our independent shops and care homes running. Rules made in London and Edinburgh do not always take account of that. Local shops on Fair Isle or on Westray need consistent and reliable supply lines just as much as mainland towns.”

Mr McArthur added: “I welcome the willingness of ministers to listen to the feedback as to what is happening on the ground in our island communities.

“These supply chains are vital in ensuring our communities get access to the food and supplies they need at this enormously difficult time.

“However, it’s not just the island shops that are affected when suppliers fail to meet their responsibilities. Local wholesalers in Orkney also supply cares homes and the hospital, so the potential impact on some of the most vulnerable in our community should not be underestimated.

“Mr Ewing and Mr Wheelhouse took on board the points made, including the importance of transport links supporting the supply chain. They offered to keep parliamentarians informed and I will certainly be keen to see what progress the government is able to make going forward.”

