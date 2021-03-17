Isles leaders to sign £100m growth deal today

March 17, 2021 at 7:30 am

A £100million investment in the future economic prosperity of Orkney, Shetland and the Outer Hebrides is set to be agreed today, Wednesday, as leaders prepared to sign the Islands Growth Deal.

Representatives of the UK and Scottish governments are due join virtually with leaders of Orkney Islands Council, Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, and Shetland Island Council to sign the heads of terms for the deal, which commits both governments to a longterm collaboration with all three island groups.

It is hope that the new deal will will place the islands at the forefront of the transition to net zero carbon; support growth in key sectors of opportunity such as tourism, food and drink, space and creative industries; and supporting thriving, sustainable communities.

The Islands Growth Deal is set to capitalise on the unique assets of all three island groups with an investment of £50million from each of the two Governments and an anticipated £235million from project partners. The 10-year programme of investment has the ambitious target of creating up to 1,300 jobs and tackling the depopulation concerns facing the isles.

OIC leader, Councillor James Stockan was pleased to be “unlocking” potential gains for our community by signing the multi-million-pound deal.

He said: “The signing of this deal seals a significant opportunity for our three island areas to further showcase our promise, our worth and our uniqueness — not just within the United Kingdom, but to the rest of the world.

“The investment through this enhanced deal opens up a range of opportunities for growth that otherwise would not have been possible, of vital importance given these ongoing challenging times.

“The deal will help us harness our potential moving forward, not just as a single island authority, but also unlocking even further gains to be had by working collaboratively with fellow island communities and further afield.”

