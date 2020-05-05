virus

Isles businesses invited to discuss coronavirus challenges

May 5, 2020 at 1:45 pm

Businesses in the Highlands and Islands are being given two opportunities, this month, to come together and discuss the new challenges they are facing during the COVID-19 pandemic, including details of the cyber threat landscape.

On May 13 and May 27, the Scottish Business Resilience Centre (SBRC) will host free webinars to discuss how Highlands and Islands based organisations can ensure their businesses are cyber resilient.

The panel includes representatives from:

· Stornoway Chamber of Commerce

· Scottish Government Cyber Resilience Unit

· SME CEO

· Police Scotland Highland & Islands Cyber Protect Officers

· SBRC’s ethical hackers

Each hour-long webinar is being delivered on behalf of Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) and supported by The Scottish Government, The National Cyber Security Centre, Police Scotland, and Business Gateway.

Jude McCorry, CEO of SBRC, said: “So many businesses have moved operations online as we all do our part to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

“However, moving business online naturally increases the risk of cyber threats – many of us have had to rapidly learn new tools and applications that don’t always have the same level of security we’ve grown to expect our businesses.

“These webinars are a fantastic opportunity for business leaders throughout the Highlands and Islands to ensure they have the capability to keep their operations secure and ongoing.”

