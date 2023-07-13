featured news

Isle of Man test awaits footballers on penultimate day of the Island Games

July 13, 2023 at 9:01 am

Orkney’s footballers are in action in their final match on the penultimate day of the Island Games in Guernsey.

The squad take on Isle of Man, who were defeated by Shetland during the group stages, in a play-off to decide ninth and tenth place.

The match is set to get under way at 2.30pm.

Meanwhile, Orkney’s golfing team will get their third rounds under way at L’Ancresse, with Steven Rendall leading the way as he sits joint third at the halfway point.

In badminton, the mixed doubles competition will be played, and in bowls, Mark Causer, John Hamilton and Craig Rendall are all in action today.

Orkney’s athletic relay sides will take to the blue Footes Lane track later this afternoon in heats.

Ali Mackenzie, Zander Scott, Bobby Harcus and Ewan Foubister will compete as part of the 4 x 400 metre men’s team.

And in the women’s 4 x 100 metre relay side, Emily McArthur, Charlotte Hume, Effie Thomson and Ava Luke will look to move round the track seamlessly.

It is the final day for Orkney’s three sailors, Andrew Leslie, Joshua Brown and Kavan Kynoch.

Shooting, and in the clays, Mike Drever and Neil Lyon are in the automatic ball trap final, and in small bore, Ross Donaldson is in the ISSF 10-metre air pistol.

It is also the last day in the pool for the young swimming team, who are in action in a series of prelims, and hoping to end their Games with a flourish.

