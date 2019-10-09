Islands Plan laid before parliament

October 9, 2019 at 8:40 am

Scotland’s first ever National Islands Plan has been laid before Parliament for consideration.

Islands Minister Paul Wheelhouse has set out that the proposed plan – which follows the historic Islands (Scotland) Act – has been laid before Parliament for 40 days, with a final version to be published soon after that period.

The proposed plan follows an extensive consultation which saw more than 60 events and meetings being held on islands across Scotland and attended by almost 1,000 people of all ages and backgrounds. The connected online consultation also received over 400 responses.

On Tuesday Mr Wheelhouse said: “Today marks an important step forward in the historic journey for our islands that began with the passing of the Islands Act last year.

“Since Spring, we have visited 41 of Scotland’s islands, engaged online and consulted with stakeholders with an interest in islands in Scotland.

“I hope this unparalleled level of engagement with islanders and stakeholders is captured in the proposed National Islands Plan and that it reflects the priorities identified by the people who live and work on Scotland’s islands.

“The plan, and the objectives and commitments within it, are only part of the answer. I now look forward to taking the plan forward and translating it into action. Through its development, Scotland is showing the rest of the world – as well as our own island communities – that islands and islanders are very important to our nation and that their voices are strong.”

The proposed National Islands Plan can be viewed here.

Share this:

Tweet

