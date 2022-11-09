featured news

Islands councillor’s court case continued until December

November 9, 2022 at 9:58 pm

The case against an Orkney Islands Councillor accused of animal welfare charges has been continued until December.

James Robert Moar, who was elected to represent the East Mainland, Burray and South Ronaldsay ward in May, has yet to enter a plea to the two charges he faces.

At a second calling of the case at Kirkwall Sheriff Court this Wednesday, Moar was represented by Shetland solicitor Thomas Allan.

Mr Allan said he is continuing discussions with the procurator fiscal, and is confident that “the matter can resolve” at an early juncture.

He described the potential consequences of the case on his client as ‘fairly brutal.’

The 66-year-old Deerness farmer has been charged under the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2006.

It is alleged that between April 7 and May 5 he caused two cows unnecessary suffering by failing to provide them with suitable veterinary treatment or pain relief for foot infections. Moar is further accused of failing to provide the cows with sufficient nutrition which resulted in them becoming emaciated, causing them to require euthanasia.

He is also charged that between May 6 and 17 he failed to provide a quantity of cattle with a comfortable, clean and dry resting area; feed free from faecal contamination; and sufficient access to water; and that he failed to seek veterinary treatment for their lameness.

He is due to appear back in court on December 7.

More from Kirkwall Sheriff Court in next week’s edition of The Orcadian.

