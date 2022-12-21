Islands councillor admits animal welfare charges

An Orkney Islands Councillor has admitted two animal welfare charges on his holding.

Two of the cows owned by East Mainland, Burray and South Ronaldsay councillor James Moar were in such poor condition that they had to be put down, Kirkwall Sheriff Court has heard.

A probe was launched at the start of May after the SSPCA received a complaint about the cattle being kept at Rosebank. Deerness.

Two cows had foot conditions, had difficulty walking and were very thin.

The byre on the farm was found to have dirty bedding and feed contaminated with faecal matter.

Solicitor Thomas Allan said Moar at the time had been working as a builder and regularly was working between 4am until 11pm.

He has since cut back on his outside job to devote more time to the farm.

Poor weather meant the 50-strong herd had not been able to be put out to pasture.

Sheriff David Sutherland deferred sentence until March 15 to obtain an updated report on the condition of the cattle.

He will then decide whether or not to impose an order which would ban Moar from keeping livestock.

Moar was elected earlier this year to represent the East Mainland, Burray and South Ronaldsay ward.