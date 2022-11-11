  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
Island Games director on her ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ opportunity

When the search went live for a specialist to manage and deliver the biggest event ever to be staged in Orkney, Kirsty Talbot knew she had to go for it.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” says Kirsty, the games director, who is ultimately responsible for the success of the Orkney 2025 International Island Games.

In this week’s The Orcadian, read Kirsty’s journey, from the Olympics and Commonwealth Games, to delivering the biggest event ever to be held in Orkney.

Also this week, as preparations build towards Orkney’s hosting of the multi-sport spectacle, Kirsty has penned the first of an occasional column for The Orcadian, providing an insight into the planning behind the Games.