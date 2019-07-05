Keep up-to-date with the Island Games from The Orcadian

July 5, 2019 at 6:00 pm

The 2019 NatWest International Island Games will formally open tomorrow, marking the start of the 18th Games.

Orkney will be represented in nine sports — athletics, badminton, cycling, clay-pigeon shooting, small-bore shooting, sailing, squash, swimming and triathlon — and The Orcadian will be with them every step of the way.

The Orcadian will once again be providing daily updates from the heart of the action in Gibraltar with extensive coverage on social media.

Photos, videos and live-streaming will be posted, keeping the Orkney public up-to-date with the latest on how the county’s athletes are faring in the British Overseas Territory, in addition to updates via The Orcadian website.

Following the opening ceremony, the multi-sport spectacle will get underway on Sunday, ending on Friday, July 12.

Pick up a copy of The Orcadian on Thursdays, July 11 and July 18, for in-depth coverage.

