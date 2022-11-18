featured news

Investing in the future of the Nordic Sea

November 18, 2022 at 8:30 am

Over a quarter of a million pounds is earmarked to be spent at two piers in the North Isles, money which will partly be used to improve passenger access to mv Nordic Sea.

Two separate projects, costing more than £275,000 in total, is set to be ploughed into a revamp at Papay and Pierowall piers and terminals.

The Nordic Sea, which has been plagued by issues since its arrival in the county, has not served on the Papay-Westray route in more than four months, and has been tied up at Kirkwall Harbour for two months.

Of the £225,000 project, head of marine services, transportation and harbours Jim Buck said that a portion of the money will be “vessel-specific” and will go to ensuring “everyone can board the Nordic Sea efficiently, in comfort and without fuss”.

