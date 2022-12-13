featured news

Investigations reveal cause of Varagen grounding

December 13, 2022 at 3:04 pm

All three investigations into the grounding of mv Varagen have now concluded, with Orkney Islands Council (OIC) saying that “an isolated technical failure” is to blame.

On Friday, November 9, the 33-year-old North Isles vessel came to a sudden halt during her approach to the pier at Rapness, carrying 41 passengers and 10 crew.

It was shortly after 6pm, when reports first came from passengers on board that the vessel was in some difficulty, and within 40 minutes OIC — which operates the vessel through Orkney Ferries — had convened an incident management team.

The Varagen was soon refloated, and by 7.25pm, she had made her way to Rapness pier and all passengers had safely disembarked. No injuries were reported.

On Wednesday, November 14, it was confirmed that Orkney Ferries, Orkney Harbours, and the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) had all began investigations into what may have caused the incident.

Asked by The Orcadian for an update, a spokeswoman for the MAIB said it was notified of the grounding and that “inspectors from the branch made enquiries and conducted a preliminary assessment.

“As positive steps to prevent reoccurrence have been taken, the branch will not be conducting an investigation.”

As for the other inquiries, a spokeswoman from the council said: “All investigations have concluded and have shown that an isolated technical failure led to the incident.”

Share this:

Tweet

