Investigations continue into Orkney COVID case

August 24, 2020 at 2:04 pm

Investigations are continuing today, Monday, after the discovery of a new coronavirus case in Orkney, over the weekend.

NHS Orkney’s director of public health, Dr Louise Wilson, told The Orcadian, this afternoon, that efforts to trace the contacts of the individual who tested positive for the virus were ongoing.

Though the new positive test was identified in Orkney, and the individual is self-isolating here, it is understood that the case will be registered with their health board of residence, elsewhere in the UK.

“It is very difficult to go into detail without compromising patient confidentiality,” Dr Wilson said, this afternoon.

“What we can say is that the patient is self-isolating and contact tracing is continuing. The details of the patient’s life, or where they contracted the virus, is not something we would disclose. What we are focused on, is stopping the spread of COVID-19 in Orkney.

“The community can help us by maintaining physical distancing, wearing face coverings and washing their hands with soap and water.”

