Investigation launched into plane collision

June 17, 2020 at 1:11 pm

An aircraft collision on the ground at Aberdeen International Airport, involving a Loganair plane and former Flybe aircraft is to be the subject of investigation.

The incident occurred last night, Tuesday, there were no injuries.

A Loganair spokesperson said last night: “Just before 6pm this evening a Loganair Embraer 145 regional jet, parked with no passengers or crew members aboard, was hit by a former Flybe Bombardier Q400 aircraft, which we understand was being prepared for departure after being stored at Aberdeen Airport.

“The nose of the Q400 impacted the rear port side of the Embraer, becoming lodged underneath and lifting the right main gear off the ground. The most important thing is that no-one was injured in the incident, with the crew working on the ex-Flybe aircraft being safe and well, yet understandably shaken by the occurrence.”

“The airport’s fire services were in attendance and the Air Accidents Investigation Branch has been notified. A recovery operation for the aircraft is already in hand. We do not expect that this unfortunate occurrence will lead to any disruption to customers on Loganair flights from Aberdeen as we have standby aircraft available to fulfil our schedule.”

Share this:

Tweet

