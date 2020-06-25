Investigation launched after cargo ship grounding

June 25, 2020 at 7:02 pm

AN investigation has been launched after a cargo ship which serves Orkney and Shetland ran aground at the entrance to Aberdeen Harbour this morning.

A spokesperson for Serco NorthLink Ferries said earlier today: “We can confirm that the chartered MV Arrow freight vessel ran aground upon entering Aberdeen Harbour at approximately 7.30am today.

“There were no reported injuries or risk to the environment and the vessel has since been freed and proceeded to its normal berth. We are working with Aberdeen Harbour Board, the vessel’s owners and the relevant authorities to conduct a full investigation.”

The Coastguard was also aware of the incident, with a statement saying: “HM Coastguard received a call at 8.10am today about a cargo ferry which had run aground in the channel when entering Aberdeen Harbour. Harbour tugs and another vessel assisted in re-floating the ferry, which is now berthed within the harbour.”

