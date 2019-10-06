Inverness Hearing Services

October 6, 2019 at 11:00 am

ADVERTORIAL: FREE Hearing Tests Available

NOW AVAILABLE: EVOKE RIC 10

Thursday 17th October 2019 from 9am to 6pm

Ayre Hotel, Ayre Road, Kirkwall, Orkney, KW15 1QX.

The NEW EVOKE RIC 10 hearing aid, from world renowned hearing aid manufacturer Widex is now available for the first time on the islands with Inverness Hearing Services. With an elegant and sleek new design, you’ve never heard a hearing aid that sounds so pure and natural.

If convenience and connectivity is your priority, the NEW EVOKE RIC 312D Z from Widex has you covered. With a brand new smart design, bluetooth connectivity for direct streaming and rechargeable batteries, this hearing aid will give you confidence to live life to the fullest.

Book your appointment today with Audiologist David Bryce on 01463 231766 as places are strictly limited.

Email: inverness@scottishhearingservices.co.uk Web: aberdeenhearingservices.co.uk

