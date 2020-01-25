Invergordon comeback derails Orkney FC title surge
Orkney FC’s hopes of winning the North Caledonian League title were dealt a major blow this afternoon, losing at home to Invergordon.
James Pickles had put the hosts in front but they made to pay for some first-half profligacy.
A revived Invergordon side came out after the break and turned the match on its head with two goals to come away with a 2-1 win.
The result leaves Orkney with a mountain to climb if they are to land a second North Caledonian League title as they are currently ten points adrift of the leaders, Invergordon.