Invergordon comeback derails Orkney FC title surge

January 25, 2020 at 8:15 pm

Orkney FC’s hopes of winning the North Caledonian League title were dealt a major blow this afternoon, losing at home to Invergordon.

James Pickles had put the hosts in front but they made to pay for some first-half profligacy.

A revived Invergordon side came out after the break and turned the match on its head with two goals to come away with a 2-1 win.

The result leaves Orkney with a mountain to climb if they are to land a second North Caledonian League title as they are currently ten points adrift of the leaders, Invergordon.

Share this:

Tweet

