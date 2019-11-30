  • Kirkwall
advertorial

Introducing The Kirkwall Gift Card

ADVERTORIAL: The ideal gift from the Kirkwall BID area for any occasion. Launching 1st December 2019 at the Kirkwall BID Festive Day Out!

Why?

Giving a Kirkwall Gift Card keeps your money in the country, supporting local business, and boosting the local economy and employment.

How?

Simply buy your cards online at www.kirkwallgiftcard.co.uk and your gift cards will be mailed to the address of your choice — a great gift idea for local friends and family if you’re living away from Orkney too!

Where

Look for the “Accepted Here” stickers in over 70 member businesses — there’s something to please everyone!

Keeping the heart in Kirkwall

www.kirkwallbid.co.uk

