Internet disruption at OIC

May 14, 2020 at 6:47 pm

Orkney Islands Council (OIC) is experiencing disruption to two of its main internet connections.

OIC staff working remotely due to the Covid-19 lockdown are unaffected, but access to services based at the council’s School Place headquarters is likely to be disrupted.

The problem occurred after an unsuccessful attempt by the council’s external internet provider to replace faulty equipment in Kirkwall and is affecting many OIC sites.

If you are experiencing difficulties in contacting the council by email, they recommend phoning 01856 873535 during office hours instead.

