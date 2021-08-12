Interim change to Homecare telephone number

August 12, 2021 at 6:48 pm

Orkney Islands Council (OIC) is advising that due to a provider glitch during the transfer of numbers over to the new telephone system, the usual Homecare Service number – 01856 888390 – may be unavailable tonight and into tomorrow.

However, as an interim measure, anyone requiring the service can reach Homecare by dialling 01856 873535 and extension 3241 when they hear the automated greeting. This will route calls through as an interim measure.

The Homecare mobile numbers are another option – 07741170441 or 07741170436 – and the Homecare office will be staffed as usual this evening.

OIC apologises for this temporary disruption to the usual telephone number and any inconvenience this may cause.

