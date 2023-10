news

Interested in a career in construction?

October 10, 2023 at 9:08 am

A careers event for those interested in the construction industry is being held today at the Orkney Auction Mart.

Organised by the Orkney Construction Training Group, the free event is being held today (Tuesday, October 10) and will be open to the public from 3.30pm and 6pm.

As well as nine “have a go” stations, attendees will have the opportunity to speak with local employers about the different roles and apprenticeships available to them in the industry.

