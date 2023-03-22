featured news

Inspection finds ‘health at risk’ due to ‘significant weaknesses’ at Braeburn Court

March 22, 2023 at 1:27 pm

An unannounced visit has found “significant weaknesses” with the leadership at Braeburn Court, which, inspectors say, has “put people’s health at risk.”

This is according to a report by the Care Inspectorate, based on a visit to the Orkney Islands Council (OIC)-run facility in St Margaret’s Hope, the purpose of which is to provide care at home support to older and vulnerable people.

The local authority has said that, while “disappointing”, the findings are not unexpected due to ongoing “staffing issues” which it is working “at pace” to try and resolve.

Among the key messages emerging from the inspection, is that residents were “comfortable with staff members they knew well.”

However, the inspectors also concluded that “leaders need to be more visible and experienced.” The report describes a “lack of leadership and oversight within the service” which, it says, has “put people’s health at risk.”

The inspectors also say: “Communication within the service was not working adequately, and some people’s health and wellbeing was being compromised.”

A rating of “adequate” has been given for how well people’s wellbeing is supported and how well care and support is planned.

The report says that residents are looked after by a “small and consistent staff team,” with whom they have “trusting relationships.” However, the inspectors also found “poor care in relation to skin care,” and, at times, that medication was “not managed safely.”

Among the requirements called for by inspectors is that, by June 3, “healthy skin care is promoted,” and that by July 3, OIC ensures residents are “getting the right medication at the right time.”

The inspectors also require that, by June 3, “the provider must ensure people are kept safe, and their health and wellbeing is promoted by having robust and effective management and leadership arrangements in place.”

The inspection was carried out between February 20 and March 1.

A spokeswoman for OIC said that the local authority is “in the process of preparing an action plan” to address the issues raised in the inspection.

She added: “While it is disappointing to note a ‘weak’ grading around leadership, this is not to be unexpected given staffing issues that we are facing, including a vacant manager’s post at the service. Plans are moving at pace to recruit to this key role and turn around our ability to deliver services to the level that the people we support rightly expect.

“The Orkney Health and Care team will be taking some time to reflect on the contents of the report, alongside staff and service users, in order that the required improvements are made.”

Share this:

Tweet

