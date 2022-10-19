featured news

Inside this week’s The Orcadian

October 19, 2022 at 2:43 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now in shops and is available online here.

On the front page, we exclusively report that an NHS employee “who allowed curiosity to get the better of them” illicitly accessed medical records on 238 occasions.

Based on a Freedom of Information response, the newspaper pieces together some of the previously undisclosed facts regarding the Stronsay data breach, the first details of which emerged over a month ago.

Also inside the paper:

Bonfire plans unveiled as Kirkwall plans to light up the night sky.

EMEC to host ‘world’s largest’ wave device.

Economic opportunities and security concerns on the agenda at Arctic Circle Conference.

Marking four decades of fire service.

Food and drink producers taste success.

Orkney Storytelling Festival beckons as winter draws close.

Suffolk success at ram show and sale.

Jorgi and Mrs Brown shine at Horse of the Year Show.

Share this:

Tweet

