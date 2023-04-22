  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
Inside Orkney’s ‘earthquake proof’ emergency centre

Many elements of the bunker have been stripped out, but the kitchen is still in place for School Place staff who need a cuppa.

Planning for major emergencies is not usually something that comes to mind when you consider the main responsibilities of Orkney Islands Council (OIC).

But, along with education, housing, roads, and care, for decades now OIC has a had a crucial role to play in planning for those events that we hope will never happen.

Historically, the bunker at School Place — properly titled the Emergency Planning Centre — was the focal point in preparing for everything from nuclear war to a ferry collision.

While the council’s bunker is no longer packed with beds and supplies, it still has a part to play if the worst comes to the worst…

For a full feature on the history of the bunker and its current uses, pick up this week’s edition of The Orcadian.