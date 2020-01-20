Innovative teachers urged to apply for funding

January 20, 2020 at 7:30 am

The hunt is on for secondary maths and computer science teachers using inventive ways to give young people the chance to get creative and solve problems.

Nesta, the UK innovation foundation, is launching Classroom Changemakers — a new award programme to unearth, celebrate and share great teaching ideas. 15 winners will be awarded £5,000 each towards furthering their subjects at their schools.

Applications for the award are open from today, Monday, until February 24, and teachers across Scotland are being encouraged to put their name forward.

Shortlisted, applicants will be interviewed in March, with the winners being announced at an awards ceremony in April.

Applicants are encouraged to show how they have tested their ideas in the classroom, its impact on young people, and what inspired them to develop it. There will be a particular interest in initiatives that link maths or computer science to real-world problems or inspire a diverse range of students to engage with these subjects.

Adam Lang, head of Nesta in Scotland, said: “Teachers across Scotland are doing an amazing job of inspiring our young people to engage with learning and we want to champion those taking innovative and creative approaches.

“Young people today need to be prepared for a society and a world of work that is changing rapidly. Being able to think creatively and solve problems are essential skills that will help our young people to succeed now and in the future.

“In an increasingly tech-driven society, maths, science and computing will be ever-more important, as will the ability to adapt and apply these disciplines creatively to the challenges we will face in the future. Recognising the vital role that today’s teachers play in this is what this award is all about.”

To find out more, you can visit the Nesta website.

