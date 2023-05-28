  • Kirkwall
Injuries ‘not life threatening’ following traffic incident

Police Scotland have confirmed no life threatening injuries were sustained in a traffic accident yesterday evening.

The incident occurred on the A965, the Stromness to Kirkwall road, near Harray and involved two vehicles.

Emergency services were called and the road was closed for recovery to take place before re-opening around 7.25pm.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said, although individuals were taken to hospital, “There are no life threatening injuries.”