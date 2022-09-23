featured news

Injured passengers set to raise legal action after mv Alfred grounding

September 23, 2022 at 11:04 am

Legal action is set to be raised against Pentland Ferries by passengers who were injured when the mv Alfred ran aground earlier this year.

The Scotsman has reported that six passengers, who were injured when the ferry hit Swona, are set to sue for compensation.

There were 82 passengers on board the ferry when it hit the uninhabited island on the afternoon of Tuesday, July 5, during a crossing between Gills Bay and St Margaret’s Hope.

The incident is currently being investigated by the Maritime Accident Investigations Branch (MAIB).

A spokeswoman for the St Margaret’s Hope-based ferry operator said: “Pentland Ferries continues to co-operate fully with the MAIB’s ongoing investigation and, as such, it would not be appropriate to make further comment at this time.”

After the collision, some passengers, understood to be around 45, were transferred off the ship into an RNLI lifeboat and taken to St Margaret’s Hope for further treatment.

Others remained on the ship which made its way back to St Margaret’s Hope under its own power.

It later went to a Belfast dry dock for repairs.

Mark Gibson, partner and head of the foreign and travel department at Digby Brown, is supporting those who were injured in the crash.

He said: “Any mode of travelling has its risks but there are clear procedures designed to keep people safe whether there be adverse conditions, mechanical issues or human error.

“For the passengers on board this must have been a shocking ordeal with the injuries and overall chaos impacting each person in a different way.

“The injuries we’re aware of so far relate to fractures, sprains and soft tissue damage but it’s possible there are injuries that are as yet unreported, including those who suffered psychiatric harm.

“Legal proceedings are at an early stage but we will continue to support and advise anyone affected by this significant collision.”

An MAIB spokesperson told The Scotsman: “Our safety investigation is ongoing and a report will be published in due course.

“The MAIB conducts safety investigations intended to prevent future accidents without apportioning blame or determining liability.”

