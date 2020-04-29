Initiative against dog fouling seeks community support

April 29, 2020 at 2:45 pm

Environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful is asking folk across Scotland to help record the scale of the nation’s dog fouling problem.

Evidence gathered in surveys last year by the charity showed that 10 per cent of surveyed greenspaces across Scotland were blighted by dog poo.

Now volunteers are being asked to identify dog fouling in their community, while they take daily exercise in accordance with current restrictions. Folk can do this by picking a 100m stretch of road or path, or by walking through a local greenspace and counting the number of instances of dog fouling in that area. You can then submit this information to Keep Scotland Beautiful.

The data is to be used to increase awareness and drive action to tackle what the charity has described as one of Scotland’s worst environmental complaints.

Paul Wallace, campaigns manager with Keep Scotland Beautiful said: “It is extremely disappointing that the thoughtless actions of irresponsible dog owners means that our shared enjoyment of our local open and green spaces, and a brief escape from the stresses and strains of the current situation, can be ruined.

“That is why Keep Scotland Beautiful is calling on individuals and families to take part in #TurdTag, helping to gather evidence from communities across Scotland to get an accurate picture of the scale of this problem – it is simple and easy to take part as part of the daily exercise allowed in guidance from the Scottish Government.”

Results should be submitted to cleanup@keepscotlandbeautiful. org by May 11, and shared using social media and the hashtag #turdtag

Share this:

Tweet

