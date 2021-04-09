Information sought after Stromness vandalism

April 9, 2021 at 5:20 pm

Police have said that two men aged between 16 and 20 are “of particular interest” as officers appeal for information following the vandalism of two vehicles in Stromness.

The incident, which involved the damage of wing mirrors, occurred on Graham Place on March 17, between 5.15am and 5.45am.

According to police, two young males were seen in the area at the material time which are of particular interest. Both were aged between 16 and 20 and were wearing dark clothing. One of them was carrying a Skateboard that had a black/blue swirl pattern underneath the board.

If anyone has any information regarding this please contact Police Scotland on 101 or attend at the Kirkwall Police Station, quoting reference: NK/244/21.

