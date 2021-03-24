Information sought after road traffic accident

A road traffic accident in the West Mainland, last Friday, resulted in a car leaving the road, police have confirmed.

Officers are now urging any potential witnesses to the road traffic accident to come forward.

According to police, the incident occurred on the A965 near the junction B9055 Brodgar road at approximately 6.30pm, last Friday, March 19.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kirkwall Police Station on 101, quoting reference NK-269-21

